60 pilgrims have died on Char Dham Yatra route: Uttarakhand DG Health

Uttarakhand Director General of Health Dr Shailja Bhatt on May 23 said that 60 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route. Pilgrims who are medically unfit are requested not to travel. “60 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far. 66 per cent of deaths occurred due to diabetes and hypertension. Pilgrims who are medically unfit are being advised not to travel,” said DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt to ANI.