6 pilgrims killed over 20 injured in road accident in Rajasthan; PM expresses grief

At least 6 killed and 20 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Pali. A tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district. Pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.