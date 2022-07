58-year-old BJD MLA from Odisha cleared class 10th examination with 72 pc marks

A 58-year-old BJD MLA from Phulbani district of Odisha cleared the class 10th board examination. He secured 72 per cent marks in the class 10th board exam. Angada Kanhar left his education in the year 1978, due to family reasons. Kanhar was a farmer by profession and was elected as MLA in 2019.