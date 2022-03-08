58 from Himachal still stranded in Ukraine, 418 students have safely returned: CM Jairam Thakur

Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that so far 418 students have returned to Himachal Pradesh whereas 58 are still stranded in the conflict-rid east European country. “418 students have returned from Ukraine to Himachal Pradesh till now and 58 students are yet to come. Some of these students are in Ukraine and some are in nearby countries. All students are safe and are expected to be back soon,” he said.