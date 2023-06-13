54 magnitude earthquake hits JK tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted various districts of Jammu and Kashmir on June 13. The quake was felt past 1:30 pm. Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the national capital and parts of north India. “The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week...” a local said. “The tremors were quite strong. We too rushed out...” said a local.