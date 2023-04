50 years of Project Tiger: PM Modi reveals big cats' census; here's what it is and its significance

Ahead of Karnataka polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on 9 April and released the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. While releasing the census population of tigers, PM said that India's tiger population as of 2022 is 3,167. As per 2022, This is PM Modi's eighth visit in the poll bound state.