5 persons of inter-state bomber gang held at Allahabad University’s hostel

Prayagraj Police on June 23 apprehended 5 persons of inter-state gang taking shelter in Allahabad University hostel. According to the police, the accused were involved in making bombs, and country-made pistols. Police seized one country-made pistol, live cartridges, and five crude bombs from their possession. While speaking to ANI, Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said, “We had received information about bomb-throwing, in which the inter-state bomber gang has been caught while taking action. We arrested 5 people including the kingpin.”