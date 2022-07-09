5 persons killed 3 injured in road accident in Chitrakoot Uttar Pradesh

Five persons were killed and three were injured in a road accident that took place near Rauli Kalyanpur village of Bharatkup police station area in Chitrakoot on July 09. The injured were shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The CM assured to take strict action against the pickup driver.