4886 km road cleared of snow Farooq Ahmad Khan

Following highway and road blockage due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed of having cleared 4,886 km road of snow on January 10. “5,536 km road required snow clearance, out of which 4,886 km road has been cleared and rest will be cleared by today evening or tomorrow,” informed Farooq Ahmad Khan, advisor to J-K LG Manoj Sinha. “There is no problem in water supply anywhere and electricity supply is also normal except for one station,” added advisor Khan.