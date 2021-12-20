468 couples wedded off at a Mass Marriage ceremony in Aligarh

Mass marriages are getting immense popularity these days. Recently, in Aligarh city around 468 couples belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities exchanged wedding vows in presence of their relatives and friends. The ceremonies were conducted by priests and religious leaders in accordance with their respective religions. An initiative undertaken by the state government is garnering praise among different communities in Uttar Pradesh. Around 16 couples from Muslim community and 453 couples from Hindu community got hitched amidst ritualistic hymns and prayers recited by the religious leaders and pundits present at the ceremony.