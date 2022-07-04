44th Urs of Lal Din Sahib brings together all faiths under one roof

The Dargah of Lal Din Sahab is situated in Tralla region of Jammu & Kashmir and is a revered site. Recently, at the 44th Urs of the Sufi Saint, people of all different religious communities thronged the Dargah. It is said that no prayer goes unanswered from this site. Coming from far and wide these devotees attended the prayers to seek the blessings of the holy saint. A community kitchen or Langar was also organised on the occasion.