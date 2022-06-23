44th Chess Olympiad HP CM Jairam Thakur receives torch relay

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on June 22 received the torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad from Grand Master Deep Sengupta at Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla. He thanked the Government of India for taking the initiative to start a new tradition of torch relay. He said, “This year, India has received the opportunity to host Chess Olympiad. Today, when India is celebrating its 75th year of independence, Amrit Mahotsav, this Chess Olympiad torch will also be going to 75 cities of the country, which is historic in itself.” Referring to the glorious history of India, the Chief Minister said, “Using the analytical ability, India invented games like chess, which was now popular all over the world. Playing chess improves cognitive ability and helps in focusing towards one’s goal.” Later, the Chief Minister handed over the torch relay to Grand Master Deep Sengupta, which is set to travel to Chandigarh. This torch will be taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days before the final culmination at Mahabalipuram near Chennai.