40 million Ukrainians just want to live in peace solidarity Foreign Minister

United Nations General Assembly on February 23 held an annual discussion on the prevailing situations in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “The world should not repeat the mistakes of the past. I believe in the power of the free world and our joint ability to avert a new devastating catastrophe in Europe. 40 million Ukrainians only want to live in peace and solidarity.”