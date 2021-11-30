{"id":"2921746","source":"DNA","title":"40% fatal crashes due to rear-end collisions says report","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The four audited stretches had witnessed over 6,500 accidents over the past three years, of which over 1,600 were serious and fatal ones. \r

","summary":"The four audited stretches had witnessed over 6,500 accidents over the past three years, of which over 1,600 were serious and fatal ones. \r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-40-fatal-crashes-due-to-rear-end-collisions-says-report-2921746","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/30/1007552-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_Accident_Video_sl.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638211502","publish_date":"Nov 30, 2021, 12:15 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 30, 2021, 12:15 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921746"}