4 killed, 3 injured in cylinder blast in Fazilka in Punjab

Four persons were killed and three got injured following a cylinder blast in Punjab. The mishap took place at the wedding ceremony in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district on June 02. The injured were admitted to the nearby hospital for further treatment. More details are awaited. "Three women and a girl died and three were injured in a cylinder explosion at a wedding in Vikrampur village. The leak in the (cylinder) regulator caused the explosion and fire subsequently. Injured are being treated at the hospital," said Massa Singh, CO, Jalalabad.