4 flights to reach Suceava airport to take 900-1000 Indians back home: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 03 informed that 4 flights will reach Suceava airport in Romania on March 04 to take 900-1000 Indian Nationals to India. “Suceava is a nearby airport to Siret. So today 2 IndiGo flights are coming to Suceava and will take around 450 students back to India. Tomorrow 4 flights will come to Suceava and will carry 900-1000 students,” Scindia added.