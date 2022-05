4 dead, 2 injured after wall collapses due to gas cylinder explosion at neighbouring house

At least 4 persons were dead, and two others were injured after a wall of a house collapsed in MP on May 28. The wall of the house caved in following a gas cylinder explosion at a neighbouring house. The incident took place at Mulakaledu village in the Anantpur district of Madhya Pradesh. An investigation is underway. More details are awaited.