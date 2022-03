4 dead, 14 injured after fire breaks out at scrap shop in Jammu

A fire broke out in a scrap shop in the Jammu district leading to a cylinder blast on March 14 claiming the lives of four people and leaving 14 others injured. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in the incident, Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured, and Rs 25,000 to those who sustained minor injuries. Rescue operation underway.