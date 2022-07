4 accused of Kanhaiya Lal murder case brought to Ajmer High-Security Jail

The police brought 4 accused of the Kanhaiya Lal Teli murder case to Ajmer High-Security Jail in Rajasthan on July 13. Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 28 in Udaipur. Earlier, Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.