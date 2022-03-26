3rd Edition of Connect-IN Entrepreneurship Conclave held in Kathmandu

A constant process of strengthening of Indo-Nepal ties touched another feat as Kathmandu hosted the third edition of Connect-IN International Entrepreneurship Conclave recently. The key objective of the summit was to promote youth entrepreneurship along with sharing experiences of start-ups between Indian and Nepal to further bolster Indo- Nepal business ties that have remained intact for years. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Communication and Information, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that the Government of Nepal had adopted the policy to promote entrepreneurship and start-ups. The government had taken the investment-friendly policy to keep the economy afloat, Karki claimed that the integrated public service delivery put in place had helped the entrepreneurs to augment their business activities. More than 300 Nepalese and Indian start-ups entrepreneurs, investors, experts and high-ranking officials from Nepal and India attended the event. Asserting that entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs were the backbones of the country's economic development, the Minister shared that the government had amended the policy to promote business, enhance the capacity of entrepreneurs and for financial facilitation. Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that the Conclave had provided the business base for the young entrepreneurs, stating that innovation and entrepreneurship figured in the priorities of the Government of India. He also expressed his confidence that the conclave would play an important role to enhancing the capacity of the young entrepreneurs and relations between the two nations. The day-long event was hosted in three-panel discussions with over 15 participants from both countries in each session. The organizers are very much confident that the event will serve as a common platform for young entrepreneurs from both countries to discuss, develop new concepts and explore business opportunities in the future. However, India still remains Nepal's biggest trade partner, donor and the supplier of the bulk of consumer goods. And such types of summits help to strengthen bonds and help bring people together.