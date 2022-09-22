Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

345 kgs of Licorice coated with Heroin seized at Nhava Sheva Port, Maharashtra

Delhi Police Special Cell seized a container of Licorice coated with Heroin on September 21 at Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai. Approximately 345 kg of Licorice coated with Heroin was seized. The value of the Heroin seized is Rs 1,725 crores in the international market. This is one of the biggest seizures of Heroin. In a press conference, HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP said, “Total value of seized heroin was approximately Rs 1,725 crores. The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how narcotics terror is impacting our country and international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.