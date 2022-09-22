345 kgs of Licorice coated with Heroin seized at Nhava Sheva Port, Maharashtra

Delhi Police Special Cell seized a container of Licorice coated with Heroin on September 21 at Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai. Approximately 345 kg of Licorice coated with Heroin was seized. The value of the Heroin seized is Rs 1,725 crores in the international market. This is one of the biggest seizures of Heroin. In a press conference, HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP said, “Total value of seized heroin was approximately Rs 1,725 crores. The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how narcotics terror is impacting our country and international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country.”