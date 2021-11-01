{"id":"2918015","source":"DNA","title":"31 children died by suicide every day in 2020 in India","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

An average 31 children died by suicide every day in India in 2020, according to government data, with experts underlining that the COVID-19 pandemic may have accentuated the psychological trauma faced by children to a great extent.

\r

","summary":"An average 31 children died by suicide every day in India in 2020, according to government data, with experts underlining that the COVID-19 pandemic may have accentuated the psychological trauma faced by children to a great extent.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-31-children-die-by-suicide-every-day-in-2020-in-india-2918015","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003513-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/01-11-_ORIGNAL_DNA_AB_NEW_F_.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635777394","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 06:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:06 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918015"}