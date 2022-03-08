300 new one stop centres to be opened for women’s safety, announces Smriti Irani on Women’s Day

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani on March 08 informed that government will add 300 new one-stop centres and will conduct self-defense camps for women.“Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, many new beginnings are being made, courtesy of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). 300 new one stop centers to be opened. BPR&D has been requested to try to connect every center with women desk of police station across the country. Will conduct self-defense camps for women,” Irani added.