30 years of Tiananmen Massacre commemorated in Dharamshala

Activists and students from China and Tibet on Thursday gathered to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre that marked a major turning point in the history of modern China. A panel discussion organised by Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) in coordination with International Tibet Network, saw participation by over hundreds of Tibetans and others from different countries. In the spring of 1989, Beijing erupted with the largest student-led pro-democracy demonstration. The pro-democracy movement quickly spread to over 30 cities in China before June 4, 1989. Chinese troops and security police stormed through Tiananmen Square, firing indiscriminately into the crowds of protesters witnessing the horrors of the Chinese government's brutality. Every year, Tibetans in Dharamshala, the capital of Tibetan movement in Exile, commemorate the day to stand in solidarity and remember the sacrifices of thousands of Chinese for freedom and democracy. Dorjee Tseten, Executive Director at the SFT, told ANI, “We stand in solidarity with the Chinese people who sacrificed their lives for freedom and democracy. In the meeting, we are going to discuss what's next after 30 years of the Tiananmen massacre. As the Chinese democracy movement is moving forward, how it is related to the Tibetan issue and how we can continue to struggle together will be our topics of discussion.”