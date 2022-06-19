3 weeks of chess will catch everyone’s attention Viswanathan Anand on Chess Olympiad

With just weeks from the Chess Olympiad, Five-time World Champion and grandmaster Viswanathan Anand on June 18 hoped that 3 weeks of chess will catch everyone’s attention. “We have never organised an event of this scale. With the backing of the government, it’s happening in Chennai, which is the center of Chess in India. I hope that 3 weeks of chess will catch everyone’s attention,” he said.