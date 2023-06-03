3 trains involved in deadly train accident, 200+ lives lost. Odisha Chief Secretary gives timeline

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena reacted to the recent train incident that claimed 233 lives. “Train accident in Balasore, Odisha | "So far around 900 passengers have been injured & are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Cuttack districts. So far, 233 dead bodies have been recovered. The search & rescue operation is going on. One bogie which is severely damaged is left; NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie and try to recover the living or the dead…," said Pradeep Jena