3 terrorists involved in killings of Amreen Bhat, Rahul Bhat neutralised: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on June 07 informed that 3 terrorists who were involved in killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat and Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat have been neutralised by the security forces. Vijay Kumar also informed that another terrorist who was involved in killing of Rahul Bhat has escaped but will be nabbed soon. Speaking about the investigation on the recent killings in the valley, Kumar said, “2 terrorists were involved in Rahul Bhat's murder, one has been neutralised, one is remaining and we are after him. In Amreen Bhat's murder case, 2 terrorists have been identified and neutralised. In Vijay Kumar's murder case, terrorists identified and they will be arrested/neutralised soon.”