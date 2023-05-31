3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army JK Police on LoC in Poonch Sector

A joint operation is underway by Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch on May 31. Three terrorists were apprehended by Indian Army and J&K Police on the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. IED was later diffused by Army Bomb Disposal Squad.