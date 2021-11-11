{"id":"2919298","source":"DNA","title":"3 Real-Life Heroes : Sharif Chacha, Harekala Hajabba & Tulsi Gowda","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sharif Chacha, Harekala Hajabba and Tulsi Gowda stole the show for their contributions towards society.

