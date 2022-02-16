3 persons carrying over Rs 1.48 crore detained at Guwahati Railway Station

Three persons carrying over Rs 1.48 crore were detained by Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Guwahati Railway Station. According to GRP Official, the money was being brought from Arunachal Pradesh and they were taking the amount to Delhi. More details are awaited. “We have detained three persons at Guwahati Railway Station and seized over Rs 1.48 crore from their possession. The money was being brought from Arunachal Pradesh and they were taking it to Delhi. Further investigation underway,” GRP Officer Pradeep Kumar Talukdar added.