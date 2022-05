3 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members take oath in Delhi

3 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members took oath in the Upper House of the Parliament in Delhi on May 02. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered Oath to the newly-elected members. AAP leaders Sanjeev Arora, Raghav Chadha, and Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, are in their chamber at Parliament House today.