Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

3 members of a family die due to suffocation in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

3 members of a family died allegedly due to suffocation in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh on December 31. The incident happened near TP Nagar Police Station of Shambhu Nagar in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh. The couple worked as a servant in Alok Bansal’s residence. After celebrating the new year, they kept burning coals in their room to beat the bitter cold. On receiving the information, the police and forensic team reached the spot. However, the couple died in the night itself, while the girl succumbed to her injuries at KMAC Hospital.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.