3 members of a family die due to suffocation in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

3 members of a family died allegedly due to suffocation in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh on December 31. The incident happened near TP Nagar Police Station of Shambhu Nagar in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh. The couple worked as a servant in Alok Bansal’s residence. After celebrating the new year, they kept burning coals in their room to beat the bitter cold. On receiving the information, the police and forensic team reached the spot. However, the couple died in the night itself, while the girl succumbed to her injuries at KMAC Hospital.