3 LeT terrorists allegedly involved in killing of Khanmoh's Sarpanch eliminated in Nowgam encounter: IGP Kashmir

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Nowgam area of Srinagar on March 16. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that these terrorists were allegedly involved in the killing of Khanmoh's Sarpanch. Sarpanch affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party was shot dead on March 09.