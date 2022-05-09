3-day ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ was held to discuss roadmap of health sector for next 25 years: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on May 09 said that the 3-day ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ was held between all Health Ministers across the country to discuss the roadmap of the health sector for the next 25 years. “Last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a 3-day ‘Chintan’ was held between all Health Ministers across the country and the Union Health Ministry to discuss the roadmap of the Health sector for the next 25 years,” said Health Minister. “All states are implementing one or the other best practice-how can it be implemented universally-it was discussed extensively and on the basis of that a roadmap of the health sector will be drafted for the next 25 years,” Mandaviya added.