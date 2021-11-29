{"id":"2921711","source":"DNA","title":"2nd Open Jammu Kashmir Carrom Championship organised in Srinagar","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"2nd Open Jammu Kashmir UT-Level Carrom Championship was organised by J&K Carom Association and Sports Council concluded in Srinagar. The tournament was organised with an aim to provide platform to youth. Participants were also encouraged to play national and international level competitions. Many players from valley participated in this championship to gain experience.","summary":"2nd Open Jammu Kashmir UT-Level Carrom Championship was organised by J&K Carom Association and Sports Council concluded in Srinagar. The tournament was organised with an aim to provide platform to youth. Participants were also encouraged to play national and international level competitions. Many players from valley participated in this championship to gain experience.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-2nd-open-jammu-kashmir-carrom-championship-organised-in-srinagar-2921711","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007530-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_35.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192902","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921711"}