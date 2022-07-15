Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

2nd International conference on climate change organised at Engineers Bhawan in Delhi

A conference “2nd International conference on climate change and impacting, emerging frontiers in biological sciences” is being organised by Research Floor, from 15-16 July at Engineers Bhawan in New Delhi. Ashish Sood, Former Vice President, BJP, Delhi was the Chief Guest and Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police was the Guest of Honour at the event. This year, the theme for the conference is “Life: An Intriguing Arean” which aims to provide a platform for researchers and scientists for presenting novel and fundamental advances in the areas of Science and Technology. In the two-day conference, researchers will discuss the fundamental knowledge about sustainable technologies which may be employed for environmental management. Moreover, opportunities and challenges associated with different methods will also be discussed.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breathtaking view of rainbow at Niagara Falls goes viral, netizens left mesmerized
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.