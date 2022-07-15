2nd International conference on climate change organised at Engineers Bhawan in Delhi

A conference “2nd International conference on climate change and impacting, emerging frontiers in biological sciences” is being organised by Research Floor, from 15-16 July at Engineers Bhawan in New Delhi. Ashish Sood, Former Vice President, BJP, Delhi was the Chief Guest and Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police was the Guest of Honour at the event. This year, the theme for the conference is “Life: An Intriguing Arean” which aims to provide a platform for researchers and scientists for presenting novel and fundamental advances in the areas of Science and Technology. In the two-day conference, researchers will discuss the fundamental knowledge about sustainable technologies which may be employed for environmental management. Moreover, opportunities and challenges associated with different methods will also be discussed.