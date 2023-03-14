Search icon
27 inmates of Lajpore Central Jail to appear for 10th-12th board exams in Surat

The class 10th and 12th board exams conducted by the Gujarat State Board of Education will start on March 14. Along with the general students, this time also 27 inmates of Lajpore Central Jail will appear for the board exams. An examination centre equipped with CCTV has been set up for them in the jail itself. Arrangements are also made by the state government for the prisoners to prepare for the board exams. Books according to the syllabus for the prisoners are provided in the jail itself. At the same time, teachers are arranged to teach the prisoners.14 inmates of class 10th and 13 inmates of class 12th are going to appear for the exams. The educated prisoners in the jail are preparing for their exams. “14 inmates of class 10th and 13 inmates of class 12th are going to appear for the exams. The educated prisoners in the jail are preparing for their exams. Our aim is to reform them. The educated prisoners in the jail are preparing for their exams,” said senior Jailor MN Rathwa.

