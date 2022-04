27 Assistant Commandants pass out from Indian Coast Guard Training Centre in Kochi

Twenty-seven Assistant Commandants of the 72nd and 73rd batch passed out of the Indian Coast Guard Training Centre (CGTC) in Kochi on April 26. Passing-out Parade was reviewed by Inspector General Dinesh Rajaputhran, Commander of Coast Guard region (Andaman and Nicobar). During the ceremonial review, the flag officer awarded Sword of Honour and book prizes to trainee officers.