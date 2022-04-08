2611 mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 31 years in jail by Pak court

Pakistan anti-terrorism court has sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to 31 years in jail. The Lahore Anti-terrorism court has also imposed a fine of Rs 3,40,000 on LeT Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. His properties have been confiscated as well.