“25 people have been arrested in Assam HSLC Paper Leak case” says Assam DGP GP Singh

Assam DGP GP Singh on March 16 informed that 25 people have been arrested in Assam HSLC Paper Leak Case. 12 children, who are involved in the case, were presented before the Juvenile Board. “So far 25 people have been arrested in the Assam HLSC Paper Leak case. 12 are children in conflict with law have been presented before the Juvenile Board. It has been instructed that they can be examined under Juvenile Justice Board. Apart from this, those who are adults got 3 days’ custody,” said DGP GP Singh.

