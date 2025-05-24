23-Years-Old Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari Sacrifices His Life Saving A Comrade In Sikkim | Indian Army

23-Years-Old Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari Sacrifices His Life Saving A Comrade In Sikkim | Indian Army In an extraordinary display of courage, leadership, and comradeship, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of SIKKIM SCOUTS of Indian Army made the ultimate sacrifice while saving a fellow soldier during an operational task in North Sikkim on 22 May 2025. The 23-year-old officer, commissioned less than six months ago on 14 December 2024, was leading a Route Opening Patrol towards a Tactical Operating Base (TOB) in Sikkim - a key post being prepared for future deployment. Around 11:00 AM, Agniveer Stephan Subba - a member of the patrol - lost footing while crossing a log bridge and was swept away by the powerful mountain stream. Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, selfless leadership, and unwavering commitment to his team, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari instinctively leapt into the treacherous waters to save the Agniveer, without a moment's hesitation. Another soldier Naik Pukar Katel also followed immediately in support. Together, they managed to rescue the drowning Agniveer. However, Lieutenant Tiwari was tragically swept away by the forceful current. Despite desperate efforts by his patrol, his body was recovered 800 metres downstream by 11:30 AM.