23-year-old woman from Pithoragarh becomes youngest Indian woman to scale Mount Everest

23-year-old mountaineer Sheetal Raj has become one of the youngest women to scale Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world. In 2018, Raj, who hails from Pithoragarh district, had scaled Kanchenjunga peak, thus becoming the youngest Indian woman to scale the world's third highest peak. Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat congratulated Sheetal on his Twitter page. Sheetal Raj’s father, who is driver by profession said, “We had watched this in television only, that there is something called Mount Everest.”