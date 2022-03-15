22,500 citizens returned home safely from Ukraine, says EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 15 informed that 22,500 citizens returned home safely from war-torn Ukraine. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said, “Despite the challenges posed by the serious ongoing conflict, we have ensured that about 22,500 citizens have returned home safely.” “Pertinent to note that hostilities placed the Indian community of 20,000 plus in direct danger. Even, while we were participating in global deliberations of this evolving situation in UNSC, the pressing challenge was to safeguard our citizens and ensure that they were not in harm's way,” he added.