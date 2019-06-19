{"id":"2762604","source":"DNA","title":"2,220 minors booked for driving vehicles in Hyderabad","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"In a special drive by the Hyderabad police, as many as 2,220 minors have been booked this year for driving vehicles. \"This year, so far 2,220 minors have been booked for driving vehicles and we have filed charge-sheet in around 1,732 cases. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 1, 61, 700 on these minors,\" Hyderabad’s Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told ANI. Kumar added that this year no one has been convicted but last year few minors were sent to the juvenile home. \r

{"id":"2762604","source":"DNA","title":"2,220 minors booked for driving vehicles in Hyderabad","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-2220-minors-booked-for-driving-vehicles-in-hyderabad-2762604","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838328-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1906_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_12.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560930602","publish_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 01:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 01:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762604"}