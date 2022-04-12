2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: Rajnath Singh invites US Defence companies to invest in India

Speaking at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 11 invited United States Defence Companies to invest in India to support the Make in India program. “India played pre-eminent role in the region, from Tsunami in 2004 and during COVID. We have signed 8 different defence-related agreements between our 2 countries in last few years, including Space Situational Awareness Agreement for unclassified domain which is being signed today,” said Singh. “Despite pandemic, India-US military engagements increased with higher capability in communication, closer info sharing and enhanced mutual logistics support. It's a reflection of the growing depth and scale of our defence partnership in a decade, our defence supplies from the US rose from negligible to a cumulative amount of over USD 20 Billion. We look forward to US companies investing in India and supporting the Make in India program,” he added.