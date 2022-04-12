2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: India-US collaboration has grown well beyond its bilateral scope, says Jaishankar

India-US collaboration has grown well beyond its bilateral scope, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 11 at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.“The nature of our opportunities and challenges are such that they're more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue. As we meet for the 4th time, we can take satisfaction at the extent of progress that we have made. Whether it's our $160 billion trade account, our 200,000 students, our highest recorded investment levels, or our rapidly growing energy trade. The yardsticks to measure growing closeness tell their own story,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar. “Our collaboration has grown well beyond its bilateral scope and has a visible impact on global issues; it could be addressing COVID challenge, taking climate action, ensuring maritime security, or promoting critical techs. What India & US do together will make a difference,” he added.