2+2 meetings played key role in strengthening India-US bilateral relationship: Antony Blinken

2+2 Meetings have already played a key role in strengthening our bilateral relationship, said United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 11 at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. “These 2+2 meetings have already played a key role in strengthening our bilateral relationship. Today's discussions will build upon previous productive meetings that we've had. It's a momentous moment in global affairs,” said Blinken. “Today, we'll discuss pressing issues, shared global challenges - incl Russia's war against Ukraine, ending COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, upholding a free, open democratic, secure & prosperous Indo-Pacific Region,” he added.