2+2 format intended to promote more integrated approach to India-US ties: Jaishankar

2+2 format intended to promote more integrated approach to India-US partnership, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 11.“It's a great pleasure to participate in the 4th India-US. We have benefitted from guidance provided by PM Modi and President Biden through the virtual summit. The 2+2 format is intended to promote a more integrated approach to our partnership. This has become increasingly relevant as the scope and intensity of our engagement steadily increases,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar. “2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. This morning we had separate meetings with our state and defence counterparts respectively,” he added.