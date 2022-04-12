2+2 Dialogue will make India-US work in areas of mutual interest: Rajnath Singh

Speaking after the conclusion of the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 12 (local time) said that the Ministerial Dialogue will make India-US work in areas of mutual interest.“This meeting will make us more capable to work in areas of mutual interest. Our increasing cooperation will be important to accessing global economies and maintaining peace and security,” said the Minister. “During the pandemic, the US government gave a lot of support to us. We extend our deep appreciation and thank Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken's leadership. Today's defence bilateral and 2+2 meeting between India and the US is very important to strengthen the strategic defence engagement,” he added.