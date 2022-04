2+2 dialogue: EAM Dr S Jaishankar to meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on April 12

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will meet United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on April 12. India and the US are set to hold the 2+2 dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, and their respective American counterparts.